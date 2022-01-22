First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 411,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,619 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Linde worth $120,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 2,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.40.

LIN stock opened at $316.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $162.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.49. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $240.80 and a 52 week high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.44%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

