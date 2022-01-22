First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 422,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,123 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.87% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $99,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $215.00 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $198.89 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.11.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.