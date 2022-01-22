First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 579,385 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 44,507 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $80,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 28,585 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 363,671 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,486 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 47,208 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $140.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $388.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.02, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $152.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.38.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 391,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $53,617,356.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,440,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,133,014,546 over the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

