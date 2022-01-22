First Republic Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 374,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,955 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Constellation Brands worth $78,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,580,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,360,000 after acquiring an additional 34,131 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,012,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,076,000 after buying an additional 112,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,496,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,892,000 after acquiring an additional 51,990 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,926,000 after acquiring an additional 50,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 714.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,941,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,889 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $241.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -803.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.35 and a 12-month high of $258.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.64.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -310.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.68.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

