First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 21,556 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 497,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,556 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Automatic Data Processing worth $99,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $343,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 13.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 184,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 53,300.0% in the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $217.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.39. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.81 and a fifty-two week high of $248.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total value of $3,646,404.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,928 shares of company stock valued at $28,959,765 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.46.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

