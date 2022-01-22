First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 34,061 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,803 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,061 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of McDonald’s worth $113,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,566,949 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,914,319,000 after acquiring an additional 380,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,424,792 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,413,763,000 after acquiring an additional 445,940 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,845,459,000 after acquiring an additional 507,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,934,888,000 after acquiring an additional 372,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,870,265 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,586,963,000 after acquiring an additional 397,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.54.

NYSE:MCD opened at $254.59 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.61. The company has a market cap of $190.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.91%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

