First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 34,296 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 34,296 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Parker-Hannifin worth $67,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth $266,947,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 455.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 967,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,517,000 after buying an additional 793,154 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 10.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,800,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,781,350,000 after buying an additional 549,700 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth $126,186,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 7.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,365,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,647,873,000 after purchasing an additional 358,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Melius raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.47.

Shares of PH stock opened at $313.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.71. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $247.41 and a 1-year high of $334.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $317.33 and a 200 day moving average of $305.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.83%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total value of $7,620,457.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 4,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $1,334,992.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,810 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

