First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 60,409 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,341,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,409 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.57% of Apollo Global Management worth $82,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $616,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,371,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 22.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

APO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.60.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Kerry Murphy Healey purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.50 per share, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 218,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total value of $15,372,153.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 259,459 shares of company stock valued at $18,272,841. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $65.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.52%. The firm had revenue of $550.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

