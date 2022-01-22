First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 21,971 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,971 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Cummins worth $64,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth $339,899,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Cummins by 103.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,569,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,640,000 after purchasing an additional 798,253 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Cummins by 84.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,038,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,182,000 after purchasing an additional 476,811 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 45.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 884,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,652,000 after purchasing an additional 277,045 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth $39,250,677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

In other Cummins news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $2,083,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins stock opened at $223.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $222.77 and its 200 day moving average is $230.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $203.38 and a one year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.50.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.