First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 22,849 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,004,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,849 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Sysco worth $78,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in Sysco by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in Sysco by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 32,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays raised Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $77.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 58.64, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.87 and its 200 day moving average is $76.89. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments.

