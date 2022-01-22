First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:FAM)

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 8.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FAM opened at $9.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.00. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $10.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 107,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.