First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:FTHI)

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

Shares of FTHI opened at $21.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.12 and its 200-day moving average is $21.85. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12 month low of $20.21 and a 12 month high of $22.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.36% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.