First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

NASDAQ:FCAL opened at $53.97 on Friday. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $53.11 and a 12 month high of $57.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.89.

Get First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 16,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.81% of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.