First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.148 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This is a positive change from First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEMB opened at $31.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.76. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a one year low of $30.56 and a one year high of $38.51.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 107,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 1.47% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.