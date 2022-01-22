First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND) Stock Price Down 2.2%

First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND) shares were down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.96 and last traded at $19.96. Approximately 5,880 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 379% from the average daily volume of 1,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.41.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.76.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 66,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 8.88% of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

