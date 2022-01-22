First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:FTLB)

First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

Shares of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF stock opened at $21.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.50. First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $22.87.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.98% of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

