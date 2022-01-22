First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has raised its dividend by 0.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE FSD opened at $14.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.74. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $16.16.
About First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of current income. The fund was founded on June 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.