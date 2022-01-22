First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has raised its dividend by 0.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE FSD opened at $14.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.74. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $16.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSD. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 10.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,805,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,937,000 after buying an additional 362,691 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $2,592,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 34.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 7,578 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 5.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period.

About First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of current income. The fund was founded on June 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

