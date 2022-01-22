First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:LMBS)

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $49.80 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.74 and a fifty-two week high of $51.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.46.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,778,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 769,962 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 14.02% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $955,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Article: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.