First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This is an increase from First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of LDSF stock opened at $19.87 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.11.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.40% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

