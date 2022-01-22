First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

Shares of FMB opened at $56.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.05. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.99 and a fifty-two week high of $57.84.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 95,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.28% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

