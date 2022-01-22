First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 55.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NYSE:FEI opened at $7.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average of $7.44. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $8.38.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests in a portfolio of cash-generating securities, publicly traded master limited partnerships, and MLP-related entities in the energy sector and energy utility industries. It has an objective of seeking a level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders.
