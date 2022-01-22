First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 55.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:FEI opened at $7.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average of $7.44. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $8.38.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,456 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests in a portfolio of cash-generating securities, publicly traded master limited partnerships, and MLP-related entities in the energy sector and energy utility industries. It has an objective of seeking a level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders.

