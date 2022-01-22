First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 4.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund stock opened at $13.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.68. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $14.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 14.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 35.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 29.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

