First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

NASDAQ:FMHI opened at $55.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.20. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $53.87 and a 1-year high of $57.76.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.17% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

