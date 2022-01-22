First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 60.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
FPL opened at $5.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.68. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $6.26.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It engages in seeking a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders. The company was founded on October 15, 2013 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
