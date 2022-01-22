First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 60.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

FPL opened at $5.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.68. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $6.26.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,459,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 8,688 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund were worth $8,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It engages in seeking a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders. The company was founded on October 15, 2013 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

