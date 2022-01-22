First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has increased its dividend by 53.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSE FCT opened at $11.87 on Friday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a one year low of $11.58 and a one year high of $12.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,378,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,880 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $17,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on May 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

