First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has increased its dividend by 53.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
NYSE FCT opened at $11.87 on Friday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a one year low of $11.58 and a one year high of $12.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.19.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on May 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
See Also: What is an economic bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.