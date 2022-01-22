First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Declares $0.15 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.147 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSL opened at $47.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.90. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a fifty-two week low of $47.41 and a fifty-two week high of $48.31.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan Fund stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Senior Loan Fund worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

