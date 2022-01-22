First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.23

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.229 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

NASDAQ HYLS opened at $47.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.01. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $46.67 and a 52-week high of $49.22.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,411 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.21% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $4,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

