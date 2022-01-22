First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

Shares of FIXD stock opened at $52.22 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.96 and a 1-year high of $54.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.02 and its 200 day moving average is $53.55.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 844.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,304 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.15% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $7,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

