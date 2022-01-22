Fivebalance (FBN) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Fivebalance (CURRENCY:FBN) traded up 26% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last week, Fivebalance has traded up 45.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Fivebalance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fivebalance has a market cap of $105,667.88 and approximately $50.00 worth of Fivebalance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00044720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Fivebalance Coin Profile

Fivebalance (FBN) is a coin. Fivebalance’s total supply is 1,098,280,627 coins and its circulating supply is 1,092,481,026 coins. Fivebalance’s official Twitter account is @fivebalanceID . The official message board for Fivebalance is medium.com/@fivebalance . The official website for Fivebalance is fivebalance.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FiveBalance is the world’s first digital asset for human resource development. Cryptocurrency is designed to give rewards for every individual who is struggling to fix their problems or trying to improve the quality of their FiveBalance (Fit, Financial, Family, Flair, and Faith).Users also can get rewards from someone who appreciates them, from their companies, or the advertisers who put their advertisements on FiveBalance indicators. FBN rewards can be used to unlock premium indicators or e-book exchange, seminar tickets or the other merchandise in the Human Resource Marketplace. “

Fivebalance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fivebalance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fivebalance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fivebalance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

