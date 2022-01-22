Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $908.13 Million

Brokerages expect Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) to post sales of $908.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $934.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $891.95 million. Floor & Decor reported sales of $723.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full year sales of $3.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Floor & Decor.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $876.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FND shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.77.

In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 4,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $628,829.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total transaction of $1,336,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,809,063 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 31.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,398,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,891,000 after acquiring an additional 332,953 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 6.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 12.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at about $1,148,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 12.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 144,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,247,000 after acquiring an additional 15,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $96.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.14. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $81.20 and a 1 year high of $145.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

