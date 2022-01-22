Flow Reaches Market Cap of $1.56 Billion (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded down 20.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for about $4.92 or 0.00014224 BTC on popular exchanges. Flow has a total market cap of $1.56 billion and $270.92 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Flow has traded down 36.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00051064 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,343.59 or 0.06777932 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00058023 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,411.19 or 0.99520949 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007626 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Flow Coin Profile

Flow’s genesis date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,378,211,739 coins and its circulating supply is 318,082,398 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

