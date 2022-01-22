Fluity Price Reaches $0.0046 on Major Exchanges (FLTY)

Fluity (CURRENCY:FLTY) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Fluity has a total market capitalization of $170,128.79 and $517.00 worth of Fluity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fluity has traded 33.5% lower against the dollar. One Fluity coin can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00051275 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,389.99 or 0.06883325 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00057951 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,787.53 or 1.00190151 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00007741 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Fluity Profile

Fluity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,104,425 coins. Fluity’s official Twitter account is @FluityFinance

Buying and Selling Fluity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fluity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fluity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fluity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

