Flux Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $90.08 Million (FLUX)

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 26.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Flux has a market cap of $325.95 million and $90.08 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flux coin can currently be purchased for $1.45 or 0.00004125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Flux has traded 47.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Flux alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.61 or 0.00266205 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00082600 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00099550 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Flux Profile

Flux (CRYPTO:FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 224,696,517 coins. Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flux is datamine.network . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.