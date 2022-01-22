FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.72

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (CVE:FLY)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.72 and traded as high as C$0.72. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions shares last traded at C$0.72, with a volume of 16,900 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.22 million and a PE ratio of -3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.42, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Get FLYHT Aerospace Solutions alerts:

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.17 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time communications with aircrafts for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS, an automated flight information reporting system that is a satcom aircraft interface device, which enables real-time streaming of flight information, cockpit voice, and black box data streaming; TAMDAR, a tropospheric airborne meteorological data reporting system that aggregates and streams airborne weather data in real-time; AirMap, which provides real-time monitoring and insight of fleets; and UpTime, a ground-based, enterprise server that communicates with AFIRS through satellite connectivity and serves its customers with real-time applications.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLYHT Aerospace Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.