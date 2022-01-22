Folgory Coin Price Reaches $0.21 on Major Exchanges (FLG)

Folgory Coin (CURRENCY:FLG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last week, Folgory Coin has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. One Folgory Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000595 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Folgory Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.66 million and approximately $26,510.00 worth of Folgory Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Folgory Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00044720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Folgory Coin Coin Profile

Folgory Coin (FLG) is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2019. Folgory Coin’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,525,493 coins. Folgory Coin’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1 . The official website for Folgory Coin is folgory.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Folgory is a digital merchant solution based on the crypto platform. Its design enables users to store and instantly accept different types of crypto. “

Folgory Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folgory Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Folgory Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Folgory Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Folgory Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Folgory Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.