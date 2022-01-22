Fonix Mobile (LON:FNX) Shares Down 1.6%

Fonix Mobile PLC (LON:FNX)’s share price was down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 158 ($2.16) and last traded at GBX 158 ($2.16). Approximately 143,025 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 81,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160.50 ($2.19).

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 161.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £158 million and a P/E ratio of 26.33.

Fonix Mobile Company Profile (LON:FNX)

Fonix Mobile Ltd provides mobile payments and messaging services for client in media, telecoms, entertainment, enterprise, and commerce. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United States.

