Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Position Lifted by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 630,715 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,984 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $8,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on F. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.77.

In related news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $250,491.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 412,500 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 118,088 shares of company stock worth $2,345,456 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F stock opened at $20.65 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Recommended Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.