Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 50.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,120,985 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,242,544 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.10% of Ford Motor worth $58,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 58.8% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 50.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor stock opened at $20.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. Ford Motor’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

In other Ford Motor news, Director Alexandra Ford English acquired 38,789 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,456 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on F. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.77.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.