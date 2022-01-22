Formation Fi Trading 19.6% Lower Over Last Week (FORM)

Formation Fi (CURRENCY:FORM) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 22nd. In the last week, Formation Fi has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. Formation Fi has a total market capitalization of $3.00 million and approximately $213,620.00 worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Formation Fi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0376 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00052047 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,439.43 or 0.06929638 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00059413 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,225.77 or 1.00064987 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007552 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Formation Fi Coin Profile

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

