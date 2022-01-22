FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Stock Holdings Lessened by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,447,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 196,373 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.64% of FormFactor worth $427,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 626.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 261.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $40.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.62 and a beta of 1.32. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $52.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $189.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.51 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 13.48%. FormFactor’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FormFactor news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $147,713.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $129,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,374 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,074 over the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

