FortKnoxster (FKX) Trading Down 11.2% This Week

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One FortKnoxster coin can now be bought for about $0.0457 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FortKnoxster has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. FortKnoxster has a total market cap of $6.81 million and $583,473.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00045502 BTC.

FortKnoxster Coin Profile

FortKnoxster is a coin. It launched on February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. FortKnoxster’s official message board is medium.com/fortknoxster . FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster . FortKnoxster’s official website is fortknoxster.com . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

FortKnoxster Coin Trading

