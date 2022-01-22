Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.22

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.22 and traded as low as $1.45. Forward Industries shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 80,585 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 million, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average of $2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Grassi Investment Management bought a new position in Forward Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $9,450,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Forward Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Forward Industries by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forward Industries by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 160,134 shares during the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:FORD)

Forward Industries, Inc engages in the provision of integrated design, development, and manufacturing solutions for top tier medical and technology customers worldwide. It operates through the following segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.

