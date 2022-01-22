Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.22

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.22 and traded as low as $1.45. Forward Industries shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 80,585 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 million, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average of $2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Grassi Investment Management bought a new position in Forward Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $9,450,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Forward Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Forward Industries by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forward Industries by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 160,134 shares during the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Industries, Inc engages in the provision of integrated design, development, and manufacturing solutions for top tier medical and technology customers worldwide. It operates through the following segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.

