Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.10. Fox Factory reported earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $4.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fox Factory.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of FOXF opened at $127.49 on Friday. Fox Factory has a 12 month low of $117.59 and a 12 month high of $190.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Fox Factory by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 37,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Fox Factory by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

