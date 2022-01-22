Fractal (FCL) Price Reaches $0.0943 on Major Exchanges

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Fractal has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and $275,702.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fractal coin can currently be bought for about $0.0943 or 0.00000268 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Fractal has traded 29.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002838 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00052367 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,422.95 or 0.06874972 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00059126 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,289.46 or 1.00131710 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007578 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003439 BTC.

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

