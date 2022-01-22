Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Stock Position Lowered by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lessened its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,816 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $10,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.7% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 12.6% during the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.2% during the third quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $130.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.21. The company has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.66. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $105.62 and a 1 year high of $163.79.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The business had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.39 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.00% and a return on equity of 11.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.24%.

FNV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.50.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

