Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.64

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.64 and traded as high as C$12.15. Freehold Royalties shares last traded at C$11.94, with a volume of 1,012,667 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Freehold Royalties to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freehold Royalties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.05.

The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44. The firm has a market cap of C$1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 37.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently 226.42%.

About Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU)

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

