Freicoin (FRC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $404,394.38

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 22nd. During the last week, Freicoin has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar. Freicoin has a market cap of $404,394.38 and $67.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Freicoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000152 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Freicoin Coin Profile

Freicoin (FRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,502,113 coins. The Reddit community for Freicoin is https://reddit.com/r/freicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Freicoin’s official website is freico.in . Freicoin’s official message board is freicoinalliance.com

Buying and Selling Freicoin

