FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD) Trading Down 0.2%

FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD) was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.20 and last traded at $20.20. Approximately 1,230 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.24.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.15.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.