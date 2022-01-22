Fundamenta Market Capitalization Achieves $183,632.95 (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Fundamenta has a market cap of $183,632.95 and $12,579.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fundamenta coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000559 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fundamenta has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00052863 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,451.60 or 0.06927445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00059662 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,405.25 or 1.00043978 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007574 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003430 BTC.

Fundamenta Coin Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 16,733,801 coins and its circulating supply is 927,690 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

