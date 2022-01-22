Fusion (FSN) Price Tops $0.57 on Exchanges

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Fusion has a total market capitalization of $39.98 million and $6.08 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001615 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Fusion has traded 30.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,954.28 or 0.99819262 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 159.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Fusion Coin Profile

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 70,354,039 coins and its circulating supply is 70,690,237 coins. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Fusion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

